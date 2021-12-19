Ohio State basketball’s game against UT Martin canceled

The Ohio State basketball team has been forced to cancel its upcoming game against UT Martin because of continued issues with COVID-19. The statement by the university did not get into specifics but did confirm the move on Sunday.

“The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority,” the statement began. “All team-related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“All fans who had purchased tickets to the game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information.”

The Ohio State University men’s basketball’s home game vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 21 has been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeye basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled. More: https://t.co/S1YKnEaPDn — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 19, 2021

No determination has been made about future games, but the Buckeyes are now off until they are scheduled to play again on November 28 vs. the University of New Orleans.

