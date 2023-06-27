Ohio State basketball’s freshman and transfers get their new numbers

It’s that time of year again where Ohio State men’s basketball’s newest players are given their number assignments for this coming season.

In this day and age of most collegiate sports, there is plenty of turnover from year to year. That is no different for the Buckeye hoops team as they welcomed in four new freshman along with three transfers during the 2023 offseason.

The seven new players represent over half the active roster, so this coming seasons team will look much different than last year’s disappointing squad. Find out below what number each new member of the Ohio State men’s basketball team will be wearing when the season tip’s off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman Scotty Middleton

Number

The 6-foot, 7-inch and 190 pound guard will wear the number 0 this season.

Freshman Taison Chatman

Number

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 175 pound guard will wear number 3 this year.

Advertisement

Transfer Dale Bonner

Number

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 170 transfer guard will wear number 4.

Transfer Jamison Battle

Buckeye Nation, help us officially welcome Jamison Battle (@battletime510) to the family! The 6'7" forward last played for Minnesota where he averaged 15.1 PPG over his two seasons for the Gophers. A Robbinsdale, MN native, Jamison joins Ohio State with one year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/w8dqI9Tmx5 — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) April 27, 2023

Number

The 6-foot, 7-inch and 220 pound forward will wear number 10.

Advertisement

Freshman Devin Royal

Number

The 6-foot, 6-inch forward will wear number 21 this season.

Transfer Evan Mahaffey

🏀 @EvanMahaffey5 checking in for the first time as a Buckeye 👀 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MKmQYMn0xk — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) June 7, 2023

Number

The 6-foot, 6-inch and 200 pound combo guard / forward will wear number 12 this season.

Advertisement

Freshman Austin Parks

Number

The 6-foot, 10-inch and 250 pound center will wear number 25 this year.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire