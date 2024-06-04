Ohio State basketball finalizes its coaching staff under Jake Diebler

There has been one position that had not been filled for Jake Diebler’s first full season as Ohio State basketball’s men’s head coach.

On Monday, that spot was filled by a familiar name, Talor Battle. The former Penn State player went undrafted, then opted to play overseas in France, Germany, Italy, Israel, Hungary, and Slovenia before starting his coaching career.

He retuned to his alma mater as an assistant during the 2020-21 season, then continued those duties at Northwestern starting in 2021. Battle now joins Diebler’s staff in a very similar role. His familiarity with Big Ten programs will help in the long run, as he knows recruits and how other teams operate.

Help us welcome another member of the staff to Buckeye Nation‼️@JakeDiebler has announced the hiring of Assistant Coach Talor Battle. Battle joins the program having coached the last 4️⃣ years in the Big Ten, previously at Northwestern & Penn State. 📝 https://t.co/w77ClmOTMC pic.twitter.com/55XYkkUfyU — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) June 3, 2024

It’s a great hire for Diebler, as now the staff can focus on recruiting and getting prepared for the upcoming season.

