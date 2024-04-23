Ohio State basketball finalists for top transfer target

Jake Diebler has had a busy first offseason as the new head coach of Ohio State basketball. trey-townsendThe Buckeyes have already landed three players in the transfer portal and are currently looking to add one of the top players available.

The first of the transfer portal additions was Meechie Johnson, who played two seasons for the Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to South Carolina where he averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last year.

The Buckeyes also added former Kentucky center, Aaron Bradshaw, who entered the transfer portal after John Calipari’s departure. The 7-foot-1, 226 pound center has a lot of upside as he was a five-star recruit in the 2023 high school class.

Last weekend Ohio State made a third addition via the transfer portal by landing a commitment from former San Diego State forward, Micah Parrish, who averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season for the Aztecs.

This week’s focus shifts to the pursuit of one of the top players available in the transfer portal, Trey Townsend. The 6-foot-6, 212 pound forward was the player of the year in the Horizon conference and helped lead Oakland to an opening round upset over Kentucky.

Transfer Tracker: F Trey Townsend

6’6” 228 lbs | Oxford, MI

1 year of eligibility | Oakland 2023-24 season averages: 17.3 points (45.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT#, 77.9 FT%), 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists April 18-19th Visit 🎥 @dterp_13 #OSUHoopsTransferTracker

pic.twitter.com/MviC66Wh5I — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) April 16, 2024

The Buckeyes are amongst two finalists to land Townsend as Matt Norlander reported on Tuesday that Townsend will announce his commitment this week choosing between Ohio State and Arizona.

Source: Oakland grad transfer Trey Townsend—one of the best in the portal—will commit to Arizona or Ohio State this week. Townsend (17.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.1 apg) was the Horizon POY. Michigan St. was also involved, but Sparty is soon to add a transfer who plays a similar position. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 23, 2024

Townsend would be a massive addition for the Buckeyes next season as a dominant post scorer and passer, averaging 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last campaign.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire