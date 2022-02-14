Ohio State basketball experiences modest fall in latest AP basketball poll

It seems there was more stock taken in Ohio State’s loss on the road to Rutgers than the win over Michigan in Ann Arbor by the major basketball polls. Not only did the Buckeyes drop in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches poll powered by USA TODAY Sports, but they experienced the same result in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll as well, dropping two spots to No. 18 this week.

But no matter. OSU will get a shot to impress voters this week during home games against Minnesota and Iowa. Win both in the Schottenstein Center where Ohio State has yet to lose this season, and things will get interesting with the polls and the Buckeyes’ chances of staying in the hunt for a Big Ten regular-season title.

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga returns to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, followed by Auburn, Arizona; Providence cracks top 10; Wyoming in at No. 22. Full poll: https://t.co/fC46DCLYU0 pic.twitter.com/Eh49h1bO9Z — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 14, 2022

The top ten in the AP poll this week includes Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona, Kentucky, Purdue, Kansas, Baylor, Providence, Duke, and Villanova.

