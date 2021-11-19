Ohio State basketball drops tough game to Xavier for first loss of the season

An undermanned Ohio State basketball team still trying to fit some new pieces together dropped its first game of the year Thursday, a road contest to in-state foe Xavier, 71-65.

The Buckeyes got out to a lackluster start, making just 1-of-10 shots from the floor to put themselves in an early hole in front of a raucous Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Musketeers threatened to go up by double-digits not long into the game, but then OSU steadied itself but still went into the break down by nine points.

The second half was a little better, with Ohio State whittling away at the lead behind E.J. Liddell’s 17 points, eight blocks, and seven rebounds. Still, the closest the Buckeyes got was two points when guard Jamari Wheeler cut the lead to two points after making a three-pointer with just 17 seconds left. It was too little too late with Xavier closing it out with a steal and makes at the free-throw line.

Ohio State did have its chances though. The Buckeyes picked the wrong night to have an off-night shooting the ball (just 37.7% from the floor) and surprisingly got massively outrebounded 43-35. Those two things have to get better with the challenging schedule coming up, both in the nonconference and Big Ten season.

Meechie Johnson and Kyle Young were the only other OSU players to finish in double figures with 14 and 12 respectfully.

Ohio State now will turn its attention to a game against Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Monday. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EST.

