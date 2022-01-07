Ohio State basketball drops tough contest on road vs. Indiana

The Ohio State basketball team had a tough outing up in Bloomington, Indiana against the Hoosiers in a Big Ten contest on Thursday night, eventually dropping the game 67-51.

Things started off pretty good for the Buckeyes in the first half as they build up a modest lead most of the first 20 minutes before Indiana started to take control of the contest and even went into the locker room up 44-40. Ohio State looked motivated to stay in the game until a late surge by the Hoosiers put the game away in the second half, first going on a 7-0 run, then a 13-0 run very late.

The Buckeyes had no answer for Indiana’s big man, Trayce Jackson-Davis. He finished the contest with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, but also wiped 12 rebounds off the board, and blocked five shots.

E.J. Liddell struggled on the offensive end for the second straight game, scoring just eleven points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field, and was clearly bothered by the length of Indiana’s frontcourt. The entire OSU team struggled from the floor tonight. It could have been the long layover, or it could have been Indiana’s defense or both. Either way, Ohio State shot just 30.8% from the floor, including hitting just 8-of-27 from beyond the arc.

With the loss, the Buckeyes drop to 9-3 overall on the season and lose their first conference loss, falling to 3-1 in the Big Ten. OSU will be back in action on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern at home.

