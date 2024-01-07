Ohio State basketball drops one on the road to Indiana

There were some very good moments for the Ohio State basketball team on the road vs. Indiana on Saturday night, but some key scoring droughts ultimately spelled its demise in a 71-65 loss in Bloomington.

The Buckeyes took fairly good command of the game midway through the first half, but absorbed an Indiana run as the end of the first 20 minutes came to a close and managed to go into the locker room up by just one point, 38-37. Forward Jamison Battle was the star of the first half, knocking down four three-point baskets before halftime.

The Buckeyes went on a run to begin the second half as well and extended the lead to nine points at one point, but then OSU began to miss wide open looks and failed to get enough stops on the defensive end. It led to the Hoosiers taking a modest lead and building a modest lead that it held on to until the buzzer sounded.

It was poor shooting and turnovers that ultimately doomed Ohio State — especially in the second half. After a great first half of knocking long-range shots down, the Buckeyes couldn’t buy a basket from midway of the second half until a couple of minutes left in the game despite outstanding looks. They did enjoy a little spurt to cut the lead to 69-67 with a little over a minute left, but it was too little, too late.

OSU shot just 36.2% from the field for the game, and nailed just 7-of-27 three-point field goals, not nearly enough to pull one out at one of the hardest places to win on the road in the league. It also turned the ball over 14 times to just four for the Hoosiers.

Final from Bloomington OSU: 65

Final from Bloomington OSU: 65

IU: 71 The Buckeyes are back in action @TheSchott Wednesday Jan 10 when they take on No. 21 Wisconsin at 8:30 PM ET.

Battle led Ohio State in scoring with 17 points. Zed Key was the only other Buckeye in double figures with 11 points. The loss drops OSU’s record to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. It will next take on Wisconsin at home next Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire