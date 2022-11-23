Ohio State basketball dominates in-state foe Cincinnati in Maui Invitational

After a very disappointing first-round game against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational, the Ohio State basketball team bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, trouncing the Cincinnati Bearcats 81-53.

The Buckeyes controlled the game for most of the contest by playing stifling defense and dominating on the boards. The game was close for most of the first half until Ohio State went on a run at about the 5:00 minute mark to provide some breathing room that allowed for a halftime lead of 38-27 after Brice Sensabaugh hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The second half was even more scarlet and gray colored with Cincinnati struggling to take care of the basketball and even getting into a bit of foul trouble. Zed Key and Justice Sueing both had good bounce-back games after being limited by the Aztecs on Monday night.

Key led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-11 from the field and also hauled in eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Sueing totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thorton also contributed with double figures with 17 points a piece.

All in all, it was a great showing and one in which Ohio State can look to build off of. With the win, the Buckeyes improve to 4-1 on the season and will next take on Texas Tech on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the fifth/sixth place game.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire