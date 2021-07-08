Ohio State basketball complete nonconference schedule released

Included within the news of season tickets going on sale for the 2021-2022 Ohio State basketball season, was a release of the complete nonconference slate. We of course received some tidbits and details of some of the venues and opponents leading up until now, but the complete nonconference schedule was confirmed by the Ohio State Department of Athletics Thursday.

Ohio State kicks off the season against in-state opponent Akron on Nov. 9. Also highlighted are games in the Fort Myers Tip-off on Nov. 22 and 24 against two of the other teams in the tournament — California, Florida, and Seton Hall (still to be determined).

The other two big games on the nonconference schedule include a game at Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 18, the Big Ten/ACC matchup vs. Duke on Nov. 30, and a game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18.

You can find the entire nonconference schedule below:

Ohio State is expected to have a great chance at making some noise in the Big Ten and on the national stage this season, and a schedule made up of so many big-time matchups will provide a good indication of just how good the team will be early in the season.

