Ohio State basketball commit Colin White wins huge honor

Michael Chen
·1 min read

There hasn’t been a lack of news for the Ohio State men’s basketball program over the last month and-a-half.

Out as head coach was Chris Holtmann, while interim Jake Diebler showed enough over the course of his first 8 games to be elevated to take the job. The Buckeyes narrowly missed getting an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, having to settle for a NIT No. 2 seed, winning their game against Cornell on Tuesday night.

This time the news happened away from Columbus, as Ottawa-Glandorf wing and Ohio State commit, Colin White, was named Ohio Mr. Basketball for the 2024 season. That makes it back-to-back winners who will head to play for the Buckeyes as freshman forward Devin Royal won the award last year.

White signed with Ohio State in November, and has reaffirmed his pledge to play in his home state. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 180-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 42 small forward and 184th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire