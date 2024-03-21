Ohio State basketball commit Colin White wins huge honor

There hasn’t been a lack of news for the Ohio State men’s basketball program over the last month and-a-half.

Out as head coach was Chris Holtmann, while interim Jake Diebler showed enough over the course of his first 8 games to be elevated to take the job. The Buckeyes narrowly missed getting an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, having to settle for a NIT No. 2 seed, winning their game against Cornell on Tuesday night.

This time the news happened away from Columbus, as Ottawa-Glandorf wing and Ohio State commit, Colin White, was named Ohio Mr. Basketball for the 2024 season. That makes it back-to-back winners who will head to play for the Buckeyes as freshman forward Devin Royal won the award last year.

Big time honor for a big time player. A proven winner!!!! Congratulations @ColinWhite21‼️ https://t.co/uRySMPUnUi — Jake Diebler (@JakeDiebler) March 20, 2024

White signed with Ohio State in November, and has reaffirmed his pledge to play in his home state. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 180-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 42 small forward and 184th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire