Ohio State basketball climbs a bit in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

It’s time to check in on the college basketball polls once again, and we’re happy to report that the Ohio State basketball squad has moved up modestly in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Last week, the Buckeyes fell a wee bit to No. 18, but after destroying IUPUI this past week, OSU has now moved up to No. 16. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the other game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska was shelved because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Huskers’ program. So, the lone, pop-up game that was recently scheduled against IUPUI is all we got to see from the scarlet and gray between the rankings.

Ahead of OSU in the top ten this week is Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Baylor (4), Kansas (5), Purdue (6), Duke (7), UCLA (8), Houston (9), and Michigan State (10).

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 15-2 784 (18) – 2 Auburn 18-1 777 (13) – 3 Arizona 16-1 742 (1) – 4 Baylor 17-2 690 +2 5 Kansas 16-2 667 +2 6 Purdue 15-3 589 -2 7 Duke 15-3 567 -2 8 UCLA 13-2 551 +1 9 Houston 17-2 538 +1 10 Michigan St 15-3 501 +3 11 Wisconsin 15-3 466 -3 12 Villanova 14-5 423 -1 13 Kentucky 15-4 400 -1 14 Texas Tech 15-4 396 +5 15 USC 16-2 333 – 16 Ohio State 12-4 311 +2 17 Providence 16-2 293 +4 18 LSU 15-4 171 -2 19 Connecticut 13-4 165 +6 20 Tennessee 13-5 154 +5 21 Illinois 13-5 139 -4 22 Colorado St 15-1 126 +1 23 Xavier 14-4 107 -3 24 Iowa State 14-5 99 -10 25 Texas 14-5 3 -3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

