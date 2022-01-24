Ohio State basketball climbs a bit in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
It’s time to check in on the college basketball polls once again, and we’re happy to report that the Ohio State basketball squad has moved up modestly in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Last week, the Buckeyes fell a wee bit to No. 18, but after destroying IUPUI this past week, OSU has now moved up to No. 16. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the other game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska was shelved because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Huskers’ program. So, the lone, pop-up game that was recently scheduled against IUPUI is all we got to see from the scarlet and gray between the rankings.
Ahead of OSU in the top ten this week is Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Baylor (4), Kansas (5), Purdue (6), Duke (7), UCLA (8), Houston (9), and Michigan State (10).
Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
15-2
784 (18)
–
2
Auburn
18-1
777 (13)
–
3
Arizona
16-1
742 (1)
–
4
Baylor
17-2
690
+2
5
Kansas
16-2
667
+2
6
Purdue
15-3
589
-2
7
Duke
15-3
567
-2
8
UCLA
13-2
551
+1
9
Houston
17-2
538
+1
10
Michigan St
15-3
501
+3
11
Wisconsin
15-3
466
-3
12
Villanova
14-5
423
-1
13
Kentucky
15-4
400
-1
14
Texas Tech
15-4
396
+5
15
USC
16-2
333
–
16
Ohio State
12-4
311
+2
17
Providence
16-2
293
+4
18
LSU
15-4
171
-2
19
Connecticut
13-4
165
+6
20
Tennessee
13-5
154
+5
21
Illinois
13-5
139
-4
22
Colorado St
15-1
126
+1
23
Xavier
14-4
107
-3
24
Iowa State
14-5
99
-10
25
Texas
14-5
3
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Loyola-Chicago
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1
