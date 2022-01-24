Ohio State basketball climbs a bit in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Phil Harrison
It’s time to check in on the college basketball polls once again, and we’re happy to report that the Ohio State basketball squad has moved up modestly in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Last week, the Buckeyes fell a wee bit to No. 18, but after destroying IUPUI this past week, OSU has now moved up to No. 16. Unfortunately for Ohio State, the other game scheduled for Saturday against Nebraska was shelved because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Huskers’ program. So, the lone, pop-up game that was recently scheduled against IUPUI is all we got to see from the scarlet and gray between the rankings.

Ahead of OSU in the top ten this week is Gonzaga (1), Auburn (2), Arizona (3), Baylor (4), Kansas (5), Purdue (6), Duke (7), UCLA (8), Houston (9), and Michigan State (10).

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

15-2

784 (18)

2

Auburn

18-1

777 (13)

3

Arizona

16-1

742 (1)

4

Baylor

17-2

690

+2

5

Kansas

16-2

667

+2

6

Purdue

15-3

589

-2

7

Duke

15-3

567

-2

8

UCLA

13-2

551

+1

9

Houston

17-2

538

+1

10

Michigan St

15-3

501

+3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

466

-3

12

Villanova

14-5

423

-1

13

Kentucky

15-4

400

-1

14

Texas Tech

15-4

396

+5

15

USC

16-2

333

16

Ohio State

12-4

311

+2

17

Providence

16-2

293

+4

18

LSU

15-4

171

-2

19

Connecticut

13-4

165

+6

20

Tennessee

13-5

154

+5

21

Illinois

13-5

139

-4

22

Colorado St

15-1

126

+1

23

Xavier

14-4

107

-3

24

Iowa State

14-5

99

-10

25

Texas

14-5

3

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

