Ohio State basketball bracketology roundup. Where major projections have the Buckeyes.

The Big Ten Tournament is about to embark upon its championship game on Sunday and that means many of the conference’s teams have turned the page towards where they’ll be heading in the postseason. For the Big Ten, as many as nine teams are projected to be in the NCAA field and that means most of the teams are anxiously awaiting the brackets reveal on Sunday after all of the conference tournaments have concluded.

For Ohio State, it’s a lock to be in the field of 68, but the projected seeding has tumbled after losing four of the last five and bowing out of the Big Ten Tournament after just one game in which No. 11 seeded Penn State got the best of OSU down the stretch of the game.

But where do the major bracket projections have the Buckeyes now? Will they be relegated to the flip-of-a-coin No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed game, or will they be a little higher? Is there any chance OSU falls further below that?

Let’s take a look at what some of the most followed NCAA Tournament projections have Ohio State and where and who it might play when all the madness begins next week.

USA TODAY bracketology

There's a new No. 1 seed in our latest bracketology. https://t.co/3A1cPSnntD — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 12, 2022

Where things stand today

USA TODAY’s bracketology

Seed: No. 8 in the EAST

Opponent: No. 9 seed Seton Hall

First Four Seeds in Region: Kentucky (1), Duke (2), Wisconsin (3), Providence (4)

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Where things stand today

ESPN’s bracketology

Seed: No. 7 in the EAST | Greenville, SC

Opponent: No. 10 seed Miami (FL)

Story continues

First Four Seeds in Region: Baylor (1), Auburn (2), Villanova (3), Arkansas (4)

CBS' Jerry Palm

new bracket. Auburn drops to a 2-seed, but Duke unlikely to replace them. https://t.co/lJuVwL3L5X — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) March 12, 2022

Where things stand today

CBS Sports’ bracketology

Seed: No. 8 in the MIDWEST | Fort Worth, TX

Opponent: No. 9 seed North Carolina

First Four Seeds in Region: Baylor (1), Auburn (2), Wisconsin (3), Providence (4)

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Bracketology: NCAA men's basketball tournament projections five days before Selection Sunday | https://t.co/5W4P0z50BV ⁦@MarchMadnessMBB⁩ https://t.co/HiZIG3YqDx — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 8, 2022

Where things stand today

NCAA.com’s bracketology

Seed: No. 6 in the WEST*

Opponent: No. 11 seed Notre Dame

First Four Seeds in Region: Gonzaga (1), Villanova (2), Texas Tech (3), Arkansas (4)

*Andy Katz published his last bracketology piece on March 8. Since then, he has projected Ohio State as a No. 7 seed in a video segment.

Fox's Mike DeCourcy

🙌 @tsnmike just released his latest Bracket Forecast! What do you think about his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/XHmUVhTPJL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2022

Where things stand today

Fox’s bracketology

Seed: No. 7 in the SOUTH

Opponent: No. 10 seed Creighton

First Four Seeds in Region: Baylor (1), Duke (2), Tennesee (3), UCLA (4)

