Ohio State basketball Big Ten opponents announced

While we all take a collective breath in-between the end of basketball season and what seems like years before the start of another football season, the Big Ten dropped some news Wednesday dealing with the basketball team’s conference opponents for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The conference decided to stay with a 20 game conference schedule, even with the inclusion of the new West Coast members, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, so it’ll mean less home-and-home matchups this year.

In fact, Ohio State will only face three schools twice during the regular season. Only Indiana, Maryland, and Nebraska will be a part of a return trip for all involved.

In addition to that, the Buckeyes will welcome Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers and Washington to the Schott, and will travel to play on the road only to Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

All of these games will result in the standings that determine the 15-team only conference tournament, meaning three teams will be left out. As more information comes out on the Ohio State basketball schedule, we’ll have it for you.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire