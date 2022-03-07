Ohio State basketball barely hanging on in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is out and you have to scroll pretty far down to find Ohio State. So far down, in fact, that the Buckeyes are the very last team to be ranked in the poll, all the way down to No. 25.
It’s been a continual and steady decline down the rankings for the Buckeyes after limping on one leg and two hands tied behind their back over the last couple of weeks. OSU has gone from contending for a regular-season Big Ten title to becoming the No. 6 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
Other teams fared much better, especially in the top ten that consists of Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Baylor (3), Auburn (4), Kentucky (5), Kansas (6), Duke (7), Villanova (8), Purdue (9), and Providence (10).
Ohio State will next be in action on Friday when it takes on the winner of Minnesota and Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray St
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
25-6
204
-5
22
21-10
124
-1
23
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado St
24-4
58
+3
25
Ohio St
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1
