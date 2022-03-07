Ohio State basketball barely hanging on in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is out and you have to scroll pretty far down to find Ohio State. So far down, in fact, that the Buckeyes are the very last team to be ranked in the poll, all the way down to No. 25.

It’s been a continual and steady decline down the rankings for the Buckeyes after limping on one leg and two hands tied behind their back over the last couple of weeks. OSU has gone from contending for a regular-season Big Ten title to becoming the No. 6 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Other teams fared much better, especially in the top ten that consists of Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Baylor (3), Auburn (4), Kentucky (5), Kansas (6), Duke (7), Villanova (8), Purdue (9), and Providence (10).

Ohio State will next be in action on Friday when it takes on the winner of Minnesota and Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

NEXT … The complete Ferris Mowers Poll

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 790 (27) – 2 Arizona 28-3 744 (2) +1 3 Baylor 26-5 706 (2) +1 4 Auburn 27-4 704 (1) +1 5 Kentucky 25-6 676 +1 6 Kansas 25-6 606 +1 7 Duke 26-5 603 -5 8 Villanova 23-7 548 +3 9 Purdue 25-6 521 – 10 Providence 24-4 512 -2 11 Tennessee 23-7 476 +2 12 Wisconsin 24-6 460 -2 13 UCLA 23-6 376 +5 14 Texas Tech 23-8 361 -2 15 Illinois 22-8 359 +2 16 Arkansas 24-7 341 -1 17 Saint Mary’s 24-6 256 +3 18 Houston 26-5 255 -4 19 Murray St 30-2 223 +3 20 Connecticut 22-8 216 -1 21 USC 25-6 204 -5 22 Texas 21-10 124 -1 23 Iowa 22-9 94 +2 24 Colorado St 24-4 58 +3 25 Ohio St 19-10 36 -2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

