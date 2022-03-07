Breaking News:

Ohio State basketball barely hanging on in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Phil Harrison
·2 min read

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is out and you have to scroll pretty far down to find Ohio State. So far down, in fact, that the Buckeyes are the very last team to be ranked in the poll, all the way down to No. 25.

It’s been a continual and steady decline down the rankings for the Buckeyes after limping on one leg and two hands tied behind their back over the last couple of weeks. OSU has gone from contending for a regular-season Big Ten title to becoming the No. 6 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Other teams fared much better, especially in the top ten that consists of Gonzaga (1), Arizona (2), Baylor (3), Auburn (4), Kentucky (5), Kansas (6), Duke (7), Villanova (8), Purdue (9), and Providence (10).

Ohio State will next be in action on Friday when it takes on the winner of Minnesota and Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

790 (27)

2

Arizona

28-3

744 (2)

+1

3

Baylor

26-5

706 (2)

+1

4

Auburn

27-4

704 (1)

+1

5

Kentucky

25-6

676

+1

6

Kansas

25-6

606

+1

7

Duke

26-5

603

-5

8

Villanova

23-7

548

+3

9

Purdue

25-6

521

10

Providence

24-4

512

-2

11

Tennessee

23-7

476

+2

12

Wisconsin

24-6

460

-2

13

UCLA

23-6

376

+5

14

Texas Tech

23-8

361

-2

15

Illinois

22-8

359

+2

16

Arkansas

24-7

341

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

24-6

256

+3

18

Houston

26-5

255

-4

19

Murray St

30-2

223

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

216

-1

21

USC

25-6

204

-5

22

Texas

21-10

124

-1

23

Iowa

22-9

94

+2

24

Colorado St

24-4

58

+3

25

Ohio St

19-10

36

-2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

