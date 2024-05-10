Ohio State basketball adds local star as a preferred walk-on

The Ohio State basketball team has added another addition to its 2024 class. New Albany, Ohio, guard, Braylen Nash, announced he has committed to the Buckeye basketball program as a preferred walk-on.

Nash is the reigning OCC-Ohio Player of the Year and was named First Team All-District as well as Special Mention All-State. While playing for the Eagles, Nash averaged 17 points per game and led New Albany to its first league championship in eight years with a 20-5 record.

Nash was a two-sport athlete in high school also starring on the gridiron with versatility playing quarterback, wide receiver, and safety.

Nash will be the seventh member of the 2024 cycle. However, head coach Jake Diebler is still looking to fill one open scholarship to round out the class.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire