Ohio State baseball makes its return to the Big Ten Tournament

Although Ohio State baseball didn’t complete a sweep of Rutgers, it was still enough for the Buckeyes to punch a ticket to the Big Ten Tournament.

The five-year drought of not competing for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament has ended, as the Buckeyes last made the tournament in 2019. With a 28-24 record, the only way that Ohio State will be able to continue playing after this week will be to win it all.

The conference championship will be played in Omaha, the same city the NCAA College World Series takes place. It is a stretch that Ohio State will make it back there after this week, but there is still plenty to play for.

USA TODAY SMG

The Buckeyes will face-off against the host ‘Huskers on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT, in the second game of the day. It is a double-elimination tournament, which means that even if Ohio State falls during its first game, there is still hope.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire