Ohio State baseball head coach Bill Mosiello resigns, to return to former home

It was a trying season for Ohio State baseball, even though it made the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes completed their season with a 29-26 record, 12-12 in conference play. Head coach Bill Mosiello who was hired just two years ago, guided Ohio State to a 60-51 record, each campaign just a few games over .500.

Mosiello came from Texas Christian, and helped the Horned Frogs to four College World Series berths as an assistant. Clearly, that success didn’t follow him to Columbus, and on Friday he resigned from his position and will return to TCU once again. It was reported by Kendall Rodgers of D1 Baseball that the move was being made.

FYI — from sources, Mosiello was not unhappy at Ohio State. However, family remained in Texas and this ended up being a family-oriented decision. https://t.co/OzfOWo3pvD — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 14, 2024

It looks like family played a big part in his decision, as they never fully made the move to Columbus. We wish him the best as he returns to TCU and hopefully new Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork finds a great replacement for him.

