Ohio State baseball has found its new head coach

Although it seemed like a great idea to hire Bill Mosiello away from a national power in TCU, it turned out to be the completely wrong move for the Ohio State baseball program.

Distance from his family along with so-so results pushed him to resign and return back to a familiar place with the Horned Frogs after just two above-average seasons with the Buckeyes. The program went just 60-51 overall.

The search for the Buckeyes new leader didn’t take long, as on Friday it was announced that Ohio native, Justin Haire, would be taking over the position. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, he played collegiately for Bowling Green and Indianapolis before starting his coaching career with Sterling.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿: 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲! Ohio born. Ohio raised. We're thrilled to welcome @JHaire03 and his family home to the Buckeye State! 📰: https://t.co/H77bqN4hhE#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3UmEGolBz9 — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) June 21, 2024

Haire moved quickly up the ranks, earning his first head coaching opportunity just four years later in 20215 with Campbell. It was a huge success, and he was named the Big South Coach of the Year four times, the last three seasons in-a-row.

With the exception of the COVID-19 season, Haire led his team to the NCAA Tournament every season since 2018. During his tenure with Camels, he won 317 games to 212 losses. If he is able to replicate those results in Columbus, this will be a great hire from new athletic director Ross Bjork.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire