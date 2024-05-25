Ohio State baseball falls to Nebraska, season comes to an end

Although Ohio State baseball managed to knock off Nebraska during the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, it wasn’t able to replicate that magic on Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes once again allowed double-digit runs, as they fell to the Cornhuskers by a final score of 12-5. Nebraska jumped out a a 4-0 lead after the second inning, and although Ohio State got within two runs, 5-3, after the top of the fifth, the higher seed just continued to pile on the runs.

Ohio State’s season comes to an end, finishing with a 29-26 record, and will watch the postseason from home.

FINAL | The Buckeyes' season comes to a close in the Big Ten Tournament. Thank you to Buckeye Nation for the support all season long. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/jItFQkkuNm — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) May 24, 2024

With the transfer portal and the MLB Draft upcoming, it remains to be seen who will return for the Buckeyes next year.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire