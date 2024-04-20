Ohio State baseball drops first game of weekend series to Michigan

It wasn’t the best start of a weekend series for the Ohio State baseball team against rival Michigan, dropping the first game Friday by a score of 4-0 up in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes couldn’t get the bats going in a timely fashion all day despite a strong start from starter Landon Beidelschies on the mound for the Scarlet and Gray. He pitched 5.2 innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on four hits. His record moves to 4-6 on the season.

Ohio State collected the same amount of hits as the Wolverines (seven) but stranded far too many runners on base and were unable to breakthrough with any pressure on the Michigan defense and pitching.

FINAL | Final from our series-opener against the Wolverines. Back at it at Ray Fisher Stadium tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/RBDvQzGzVH — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 20, 2024

The loss drops the Buckeyes’ overall record to 18-16 and their conference record 5-5. The two will do battle again at 2:00 p.m ET on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire