Ohio State baseball beats Michigan State for take final game of weekend series

The Ohio State baseball team was finally able to solve the riddle of the Michigan State baseball team after dropping the first two games of the series, winning by a score of 10-6 Sunday.

The Spartans scored first when they launched a three-run homer in the top of the second inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. OSU got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1, then got two more runs in the bottom of the third inning when Henry Kaczmar homered following a Trey Lipsey double to tie things up at three runs each.

Michigan State seemed to gain separation with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, taking advantage of OSU miscues to take a 6-3 lead and put things in doubt for the Scarlet and Gray.

The Buckeyes would bounce back though in the bottom of the inning, plating five runs to take a 8-6 lead thanks to an RBI double from Lipsey, a single and an error to score him, an RBI groundout to tie things up, a bloop RBI single by Matthew Graveline, and lastly a sacrifice fly by Josh Stevenson.

Hunter Rosson would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run to center to finish the scoring. The OSU pitching would shut things down from there, and the Buckeyes would walk away with the win.

Blaine Wynk (1-0) earned his first victory of the season in relief. He struck out two and walked one in 2.2 scoreless innings.

With the victory, Ohio State improved its overall record to 20-20, and it’s Big Ten mark to 7-8. It’ll next be in action hosting Cincinnati on Tuesday.

