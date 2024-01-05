Advertisement

Ohio State 'back in the natty hunt': OSU Buckeyes fans react to Will Howard transfer

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State fans are excited for Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard.

In four years at Kansas State, Howard became the Wildcats' all-time leader with 48 touchdowns, completing 58.8% of his 779 passes for 5,786 passing yards. He also added 19 rushing touchdowns, including nine touchdowns in 2023.

He helped Kansas State to a Big 12 championship in 2022.

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting to the Buckeyes landing Howard.

Ohio State 'back in the natty hunt'

Is Will Howard a 'stopgap' for Air Noland?

Kyle McCord to Will Howard...

Could Will Howard be Ohio State's Michael Penix Jr.?

'So it's not Devin Brown szn?'

