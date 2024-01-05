Ohio State 'back in the natty hunt': OSU Buckeyes fans react to Will Howard transfer

Ohio State fans are excited for Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard.

THE Ohio State University.



Thank you God!! pic.twitter.com/FTVlrYEaZK — Will Howard (@whoward_) January 5, 2024

In four years at Kansas State, Howard became the Wildcats' all-time leader with 48 touchdowns, completing 58.8% of his 779 passes for 5,786 passing yards. He also added 19 rushing touchdowns, including nine touchdowns in 2023.

He helped Kansas State to a Big 12 championship in 2022.

Here's how Ohio State fans are reacting to the Buckeyes landing Howard.

Ohio State 'back in the natty hunt'

Buckeyes back In the Natty hunt as of 22 mins ago!!!! https://t.co/pxum8W9WON pic.twitter.com/6UFs0MMSHC — Westside Carl (@carlr89) January 5, 2024

Is Will Howard a 'stopgap' for Air Noland?

nice stopgap until Air Noland is ready https://t.co/wQeLtmb2Tq — The New Big (@tinclock) January 5, 2024

Kyle McCord to Will Howard...

Ohio State going from Kyle McCord to Will Howard pic.twitter.com/27rUJcIZPB — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 4, 2024

Could Will Howard be Ohio State's Michael Penix Jr.?

A lot of non ball knowers out there clowning Ohio State picking up Will Howard and I love it. Same morons who were clowning Jayden Daniels to LSU, Michael Penix to Washington and Bo Nix to Oregon a couple years ago. They know nothing. Saving this tweet to dunk on the haters. — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) January 5, 2024

'So it's not Devin Brown szn?'

So it’s not Devin Brown SZN after all? — Playoffs and Play Action- Ji〽️〽️y 🅿️ (@JimboPete6) January 5, 2024

