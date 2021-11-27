Ohio State availability report for Michigan

Each game day, the fine folks at Ohio State provide an availability report. It’s a break from the norm for most programs that give media members a better idea of what’s going on with an injury report, but it’s what we have and it’s still worth noting.

An OSU spokesman just provided the update to the availability for Michigan and we can tell you that the Buckeyes are pretty healthy for a game at this point in the season. Master Teague is unavailable, Harry Miller continues to still be sidelined, and secondary will lose some depth without the services of Sevyn Banks.

Aside from that though, most everyone is ready to go for the 117th installment of The Game. Here’s a complete availability and injury report for the titanic struggle between two top ten teams.

Ohio State availability report for Michigan

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

  • WR Kamryn Babb

  • CB Sevyn Banks

  • RB Marcus Crowley

  • DB Jantzen Dunn

  • DE Tyler Friday

  • LB Palaie Gaoteote

  • DE Darrion Henry-Young

  • CB Jakailin Johnson

  • BUL Jaylen Johnson

  • LB Cade Kacherski

  • DB Demario McCall

  • DT Jaden McKenzie

  • LB Mitchell Melton

  • OL Harry Miller

  • QB Jack Miller

  • DL Noah Potter

  • SAF Josh Proctor

  • TE Gee Scott

  • RB Master Teague

