Each game day, the fine folks at Ohio State provide an availability report. It’s a break from the norm for most programs that give media members a better idea of what’s going on with an injury report, but it’s what we have and it’s still worth noting.

An OSU spokesman just provided the update to the availability for Michigan and we can tell you that the Buckeyes are pretty healthy for a game at this point in the season. Master Teague is unavailable, Harry Miller continues to still be sidelined, and secondary will lose some depth without the services of Sevyn Banks.

Aside from that though, most everyone is ready to go for the 117th installment of The Game. Here’s a complete availability and injury report for the titanic struggle between two top ten teams.

Ohio State availability report for Michigan

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote

DE Darrion Henry-Young

CB Jakailin Johnson

BUL Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DB Demario McCall

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

QB Jack Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott

RB Master Teague

