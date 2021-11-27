Ohio State availability report for Michigan
Each game day, the fine folks at Ohio State provide an availability report. It’s a break from the norm for most programs that give media members a better idea of what’s going on with an injury report, but it’s what we have and it’s still worth noting.
An OSU spokesman just provided the update to the availability for Michigan and we can tell you that the Buckeyes are pretty healthy for a game at this point in the season. Master Teague is unavailable, Harry Miller continues to still be sidelined, and secondary will lose some depth without the services of Sevyn Banks.
Aside from that though, most everyone is ready to go for the 117th installment of The Game. Here’s a complete availability and injury report for the titanic struggle between two top ten teams.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Sevyn Banks
RB Marcus Crowley
DB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote
DE Darrion Henry-Young
CB Jakailin Johnson
BUL Jaylen Johnson
LB Cade Kacherski
DB Demario McCall
DT Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
QB Jack Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
TE Gee Scott
RB Master Teague
