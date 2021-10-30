Ohio State availability report for game against Penn State

Each game day, the fine folks at Ohio State provide an availability report. It’s a break from the norm for most programs that give media members a better idea of what’s going on with an injury report, but it’s what we have and it’s still worth noting.

An OSU spokesman just provided the update to the availability for Penn State and we can tell you that there aren’t too many surprises. In fact, it’s pretty similar to last week. The team will be without Master Teague and Harry Miller once again with little surprises aside from that.

Long story short — Ohio State is in pretty good shape with personnel to do what it needs to do against Penn State Saturday night. Here’s the complete report according to the folks at OSU.

Ohio State availability report for Penn State game

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DE Darrion Henry-Young

CB Jakailin Johnson

BUL Jaylen Johnson

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott

RB Master Teague

OL Enokk Vimahi

