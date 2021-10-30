Ohio State availability report for game against Penn State
Each game day, the fine folks at Ohio State provide an availability report. It’s a break from the norm for most programs that give media members a better idea of what’s going on with an injury report, but it’s what we have and it’s still worth noting.
An OSU spokesman just provided the update to the availability for Penn State and we can tell you that there aren’t too many surprises. In fact, it’s pretty similar to last week. The team will be without Master Teague and Harry Miller once again with little surprises aside from that.
Long story short — Ohio State is in pretty good shape with personnel to do what it needs to do against Penn State Saturday night. Here’s the complete report according to the folks at OSU.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
DB Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
DE Darrion Henry-Young
CB Jakailin Johnson
BUL Jaylen Johnson
DT Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
TE Gee Scott
RB Master Teague
OL Enokk Vimahi
