Ohio State athletics poised for top Big Ten LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup finish

The Ohio State athletic department will again finish in the top ten of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings and become the highest ranked Big Ten team for the 2023-2024 athletics cycle.

Thanks in large part to a third place finish by the men’s tennis and golf teams, as well as a fifth place finish nationally by the men’s volleyball team, OSU is currently sitting at seventh place overall in the standings with baseball as the lone remaining sport to add to program’s overall scores.

Ohio State has a total score of 1,006.00 points behind No. 1 Texas that has already been declared the overall winner with a score of 1,339.50. Note the absence of the colors maize and blue.

Here ls a look at the current top ten standings:

Texas, Big 12 – 1,339.50 Stanford, Pac-12 – 1,312.75 Tennessee, SEC – 1,117.00 Florida, SEC – 1,106.00 UCLA, Pac-12 – 1,017.50 Notre Dame, ACC – 1,008.50 Ohio State, Big Ten – 1,006.00 Alabama, SEC – 1,003.88 USC, Pac-12 – 994.00 Virginia, ACC – 993.25

This year’s finish will represent the tenth time Ohio State has finished as the No. 1 athletics program in the Big Ten. Nine of those finishes occurred under Athletics Director Gene Smith, who is retiring June 30 after 19 years at Ohio State. Ohio State’s No. 1 rankings within the Big Ten occurred in 2003-06-10-11-12-15-16-17-23-24. Smith’s first year at Ohio State was in 2005-06. The Director’s Cup Standings were initiated in 1993-94.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire