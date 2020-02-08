Former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith sentenced to jail after violating protection order

Zach Smith, who was fired from Ohio State after multiple domestic violence allegations surfaced, was sentenced to 20 days in jail on Friday. (Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith was sentenced to 20 days in jail on Friday after he was found guilty of violating a protection order, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Smith was arrested in May after he got into a confrontation with staff members at his children’s elementary school when he was not allowed to pick them up. Smith’s ex-wife was at the school at the time, and told the sheriff’s office that he wasn’t allowed to pick them up until after 6 p.m. His wife had obtained a protection order against him, which led to his arrest.

He was found guilty of violating that order in December, a first-degree misdemeanor, and ordered to serve 180 days in jail, though 160 of them were suspended, per the report. He also received a $750 fine.

Smith was fired from Ohio State in 2018 after multiple domestic violence allegations against him surfaced, which eventually resulted in a three-game suspension for then-head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer had initially denied any knowledge of the allegations against Smith, and later apologized for not being accurate after it was determined that he did know about them. Ohio State also suspended athletic director Gene Smith for just more than two weeks. Meyer retired after the season and currently works as a college football analyst on Fox.

