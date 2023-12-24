Ohio State arrives in Texas for Cotton Bowl with no opt-outs, at least for now

GRAPEVINE, Texas – At the moment of Ohio State's arrival Saturday for the Cotton Bowl, the Buckeyes remained whole.

That could change, but everyone on the current roster is in Texas or en route, coach Ryan Day said at a press conference at the team hotel. Nobody has announced he would opt out of playing, he said.

Several underclassmen eligible for the 2024 NFL draft said last week that they would play against No. 9 Missouri (10-2) on Friday. But nothing has been heard from several others, including wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Harrison was on the team bus when it arrived.

“Everyone's going to be here,” he said. “We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates.”

Though most players took the team's flight from Columbus, others flew to Texas from their homes. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tight end Cade Stover were among the seniors who made the trip.

Day said the only Buckeye expected to miss the game due to injury is safety Lathan Ransom, who hasn't played since injuring his foot against Wisconsin on Oct. 28.

No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) hasn't played since its loss to Michigan nearly a month ago. The scars from that will last a long time, possibly forever, but the Buckeyes are trying to move past it.

“We're excited to be back at the Cotton Bowl,” Day said. “It is a wonderful bowl, and the hospitality here is top-notch, and our guys are excited about it. Certainly, we have a great opponent. We're very excited to have a great week of practice and get to work.”

It's a huge game for Devin Brown, who takes over at quarterback following the transfer of Kyle McCord to Syracuse and has a chance to use the game as a springboard for 2024.

For others, it will be their final game as a Buckeye. Senior receiver Xavier Johnson's eligibility expires after the game. The former walk-on turned captain and Block O recipient said he wants to make the most of his final game as a Buckeye.

“Having an opportunity to go out on a big stage in an environment as incredible as the (Dallas) Cowboys' stadium, our team is going to cherish that,” Johnson said. “I think the way you cherish an opportunity like that is to give it your best. Respect the game and your opponent and the people putting on the bowl by playing our highest-level football.”

