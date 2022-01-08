Ohio State appears to be primed to name UCLA’s Justin Frye as offensive line coach

According to multiple reports, UCLA offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Justin Frye is close to being named the new O-line coach at Ohio State. The move has been speculated since the Buckeyes let go of current offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, with Sports Illustrated the first to report the pending move.

Frye is 38-years old has been at UCLA under Chip Kelly since 2018, but began his career in 2007 as a graduate assistant at Iowa where he played from 2002-2006. After moving on to Florida as a GA under Urban Meyer for two years, he landed his first job as offensive line coach at Temple in 2011, when he first crossed paths with current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who was on staff as the Owls’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach one year later in 2012.

The two coached two years together at Boston College until Chip Kelly snatched up Day when he took the head coaching job with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. After Kelly moved back to the college game in 2018, he hired Frye once again, promoting him to offensive coordinator along with duties with the offensive line in 2019.

Frye has a history of his units performing well and looks to bring that to Columbus where the team seemed to regress in the running game this season against physical teams. There has been no official announcement from Ohio State yet, but when it does come, we’ll have the news for you.

