Ohio State's Win Over Michigan Creates Drama in AP Poll
The regular season is over for most teams and conference championship week is now upon us.
This past week presented teams with an opportunity to bolster their College Football Playoff ranking, move into position to play for a conference championship or just beat up on their rivals.
For Ohio State, Saturday was a chance to do all three. And for the Washington Huskies, Friday was their shot. The Buckeyes beat the Michigan Wolverines and the Huskies beat the Washington State Cougars.
LSU also lost this week, making it three teams in the top 10 that tasted defeat. Still, there wasn't too much movement in the rankings.
View full poll here.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Washington
11. Florida
T12. Washington State
T12. LSU
14. Penn State
15. West Virginia
16.Kentucky
17. Utah
18. Syracuse
19.Boise State
20.Mississippi State
21. Northwestern
22. Texas A&M
23. Army
24. Iowa State
25. Fresno State