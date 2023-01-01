Ohio State answers Georgia’s 17-point surge with C.J. Stroud passing TD

Georgia had erased a 21-7 deficit in Saturday’s Peach Bowl to take a three-point lead nearing halftime.

Ohio State fans had to be concerned as the Buckeyes were behind after allowing 17 straight points.

C.J. Stroud took control and calmed the fears — for a while. He led a four-play, 75-yard drive that took only 55 seconds.

The scoring play came when Stroud found Xavier Johnson for a 37-yard TD and it gave Ohio State a 28-24 lead at the break.

Ohio State scores in 55 seconds! CJ Stroud to Xavier Johnson for the 37 yard TD! #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/VCmIXHvnwP — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 1, 2023

Stroud had a great half, going 15-of-19 for 238 yards and 3 TD passes against the vaunted Georgia defense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had 5 catches for 106 yards and a pair of TDs for Ohio State.

🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ Let’s go!!! The Best WR in the country! Who cares about your votes!! #18 hit ‘em with “The Silencer” 🤫 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire