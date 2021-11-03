Ohio State’s annual history in first CFP Rankings reveals

After nine weeks into the College Football season, we finally got our first taste of the College Football Rankings, and where Ohio State landed for the baseline of the rest of the season. It’s actually, fairly important because we basically got a look into what the CFP Committee thinks about each team so far.

The College Football Playoff hasn’t been around that long (since 2014), and we thought it’d be a fun exercise to see where OSU was each year when the first rankings of the season came out, and where it ended up when all the arguing, hand-wringing, and shaking of the fists calmed down.

Here is a look at the start and end of the annual CFP Rankings for Ohio State from 2014 through to Tuesday evening for no other purpose than just to get an idea of what history says.

2014

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tyvis Powell (23) and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) celebrate their win over Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 29, 2014. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 16

Final CFP Ranking: No. 4 (made College Football Playoff)

Final season result: College Football Playoff national champion

2015

Ohio State Football: Top ten leaders in all-time touchdowns scored

Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 3

Final CFP Ranking: No. 7

Final season result: Beat Notre Dame in Fiesta Bowl (New Year’s Six)

2016

LOOK: Ohio State vs. Michigan SP+ historical ratings are insane fodder

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines safety Delano Hill (44) in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 6

Final CFP Ranking: No. 3 (made College Football Playoff)

Final season result: Lost to Clemson in CFP Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl)

2017

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Marcus Baugh (85) runs after a reception against Southern California Trojans safety Chris Hawkins (4) in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 6

Final CFP Ranking: No. 5

Final season result: Defeated USC in Cotton Bowl Classic (New Year’s Six)

2018

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, right, celebrates with quarterback Dwayne Haskins after Ohio State defeated Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 10

Final CFP Ranking: No. 6

Final season result: Defeated Washington in Rose Bowl (New Year’s Six)

2019

Ohio State vs. Clemson Sugar Bowl: 3 reasons Clemson can give OSU fits

Clemson defensive back K’Von Wallace (12) sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields(1) near linebacker Chad Smith (43) during the third quarter of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl of the College Football Playoffs semi-final game, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Saturday, December 28, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 1

Final CFP Ranking: No. 2 (made College Football Playoff)

Final season result: Lost to Clemson in Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

2020

Ten Ohio State football matchups between ACC, Pac-12 teams we'd love

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) grabs the face mask of Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston (18) as he runs upfield during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 4

Final CFP Ranking: No. 3 (made College Football Playoff)

Final season result: Lost to Alabama in CFP National Championship game

2021

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) puts his hands on his helmet after a failed 4th down pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) against Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Journey

Original CFP Ranking: No. 5

Final CFP Ranking: Story still being written

Final season result: To be continued …

