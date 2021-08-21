Ohio State announces six captains for this fall

Being a captain of a historical program like Ohio State is something nobody can ever take away from you. It sets you apart and allows for special things like the captains’ dinner and place among a select few to ever run through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy.

The Buckeyes lost all of their seasoned captains from last season and announced six new captains for this fall on Friday evening. These six will hopefully lead the team towards a fifth-straight Big Ten championship run and potential appearance in another College Football Playoff.

Having all new captains snaps a streak of seven consecutive seasons in which there was at least one returning. It’s also the fewest number of captains since the 2015 team. All renditions of The Ohio State Buckeyes have had at least seven named since then. However, just because it’s six new captains doesn’t mean the lot is all a bunch of inexperienced players, far from it.

Here are your six captains of the Ohio State football team in 2021.

Kamryn Babb, Wide Receiver

"A fourth-year performer from St. Louis and Christian Brothers College who has played in only seven games so far because of injury, but has developed into a respected leader on and off the field for the Buckeyes."

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

"A returning All-American from Las Vegas and Bishop Gorman H.S. who is playing his fifth season along the defensive line, and who has played in 41 games and started seven times."

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

"A rising star as a true junior from nearby Lewis Center, Ohio and Olentangy Orange H.S. who has played in 21 games and started three times in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes."

Teradja Mitchell, Linebacker

"A fourth-year performer from Virginia Beach, Va., and Bishop Sullivan H.S. who has played in 28 games and is one of the most experienced linebackers on the team."

Thayer Munford, Offensive Tackle

"A super-senior from Cincinnati by way of Massillon Washington H.S. who is playing his fifth season and has team-highs of 33 starts and 45 games played."

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

"A true senior from San Ysidro, Calif., and Mission Hills H.S. who has started 12 times and played in 35 career games and is on pace to break numerous Ohio State receiving records."

