Ohio State announces more kickoff times for 2024 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two more kickoff times for Ohio State have been revealed.

Two definite times and two more potential sets of times were announced Thursday, including the opening game of the season on Aug. 31 against Mid-American Conference opponent Akron.

The game against the Zips will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. One week later, the Buckeyes will play Western Michigan for a twilight kickoff of 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State’s homecoming game, scheduled against Nebraska on Oct. 26, will begin at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. The Buckeyes’ game against Northwestern at Chicago’s Wrigley Field will be a noon or 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.

As previously announced, Ohio State will play Michigan at Ohio Stadium at noon on Nov. 30. The teams have played in the noon timeslot every year since 2007, with the exception of 2020 when the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining games on Ohio State’s schedule will be subject to the in-season six- to 12-day selection process.

Tickets for the Akron and Western Michigan game are available now. As well, tickets can be purchased as part of a five-game flex pass for $29 per package, which includes games against Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Purdue, and Indiana. For more information visit www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

Ohio State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Marshall

Sept. 28: at. Michigan State

Oct. 5: vs. Iowa

Oct. 12: at. Oregon

Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska (noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 2: at. Penn State

Nov. 9: vs. Purdue

Nov. 16: at. Northwestern (noon or 3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 23: vs. Indiana

Nov. 30: vs. Michigan, noon

