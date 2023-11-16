Ohio State announces football season-ticket prices to increase in 2024

Ohio State is raising football season-ticket prices for next season.

The school on Thursday announced the increase, which was approved by a board of trustees committee and scheduled for a vote by the whole board later this afternoon.

The increase comes as a result of additional home games for 2024. After only six games at Ohio Stadium this fall, there will be eight games held at the Horseshoe next year, including the finale against archrival Michigan.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State fans sing, "Carmen Ohio" before Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.

The pricing of the six seating zones for the general public ranges from $596 to $1,365, an increase of an average of $269 per section. It was $398 to $944 in 2023.

The increase is only slightly more than when the Buckeyes last had eight home games in 2022 and prices were between $559 and $1,287.

In addition to The Game, the Buckeyes’ home games for next year includes matchups with Southern Mississippi on Aug. 31, Western Michigan on Sept. 7, Marshall on Sept. 21, Iowa on Oct. 5, Nebraska on Oct. 26, Purdue on Nov. 9 and Indiana on Nov. 23.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football season-ticket prices to increase in 2024