Ohio State announces “Champions” for game against Indiana

Every week, Ohio State football individual performances are graded by the coaching staff. And every week, each player covets the highest grade of “Champion” by Ryan Day and staff.

Well, we’ve received the latest from the fine folks at OSU and a whopping 26 players graded out as “Champions” after the 54-7 dismantling of the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night. Included in those that were honored are players that were also Players of the Week.

Here’s the list of all the Champions and Players of the Week from the game in Bloomington.

Ohio State Champions vs. Indiana

Offense:

RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Evan Pryor, TE Cade Stover, WR Chris Olave, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., OL Thayer Munford, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Paris Johnson Jr., OL Luke Wypler, OL Dawand Jones

Offensive Players of the Game:

QB C.J. Stroud and TE Jeremy Ruckert



Defense:

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Ty Hamilton, DT Jerron Cage, DE Jack Sawyer, DB Lathan Ransom, SAF Kourt Williams, SAF Ronnie Hickman, CB Denzel Burke, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Steele Chambers



Player of the Game:

DE Zach Harrison



Special Teams Player of the Game:

LB Teradja Mitchell and CB Demario McCall



Scout Team Players of the Week:

QB Jagger LaRoe, OL Ben Christman, LB Reid Carrico, and DL Bryce Prater

Congrats to all of these guys. Now, let’s hope for a similar number of Champions after another dazzling performance against Penn State this weekend.

