Ohio State among the midseason CFP projections

As we approach the slate of games in Week 7, we have hit the midway mark of the 2022-23 college football season. Looking across the landscape of college football, the contenders are rising to the top and the pretenders are sinking toward the bottom.

In last season’s CFP bracket, fans saw two new contenders join the fray. The Michigan Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats made their first appearances but it doesn’t look like a Group of Five team will repeat this season. The Wolverines could make another run but they have a top matchup with Penn State this weekend and then Ohio State at the end of the year.

Two honorable mentions in my initial projections, are the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. Both teams could make a run as the season continues if they can keep stacking wins each week.

As we move into Week 7, I break down the initial CFP top 10 projections. This is how I believe the committee would rank them and not my own top 10.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The defending national champion, Georgia Bulldogs, kick off the first projection as the No. 1 seed. While they looked mortal against Kent State and Missouri, they returned to their dominant ways in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as they dismantled the Auburn Tigers 42-10. This week the Dawgs host Vanderbilt before the open week.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Network

There hasn’t been a more dominating team in college football than the Ohio State Buckeyes. Led by quarterback and likely Heisman Trophy front-runner [autotag]C.J. Stroud[/autotag], they have won by an average of 33.2 points per game. This week they face off with the offensive-deficient Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus. It isn’t likely to be close at all.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide once again finds themselves in the top four, it is a tradition for the kings of the SEC. Nick Saban’s squad survived a scare against Texas A&M Aggies without quarterback Bryce Young. Now they have to face one of the hottest teams in the SEC, the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 2021 season by Clemson Tigers standards, DJ Uiagalelei and the team are having a bounceback season. Currently leading the ACC Atlantic division with a 6-0, 4-0 record. They were able to avoid the upset with their victory over North Carolina State. If they keep winnings, the Tigers should return to the CFP after a one-year absence. Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles.

USC Trojans

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Bringing in former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams has done wonders for the Pac-12 and the USC Trojans. They are currently just outside the pack but if they keep winning, they will put pressure on the top four. This weekend they will square off with the defending Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes.

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Vols have a shot to climb into the top four this week as they host the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. There hasn’t been a hotter team in college football and they are coming off the dismantling of LSU in Baton Rouge.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last season the Michigan Wolverines became the second non-Ohio State Big Ten squad to make the final four. After Jim Harbaugh vanquished his demons last season, Big Blue will have the opportunity to do it again. This week they tangle with a fellow top 10 team, Penn State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

NATHAN J FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the class of the Big 12 at the moment. They held off Texas Tech last weekend and recently took down last year’s conference champs, the Baylor Bears, 36-25. They battle the scorching hot TCU Horned Frogs this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ole Miss Rebels

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin has the Ole Miss Rebels climbing up the ranks after a first-half scare against Vanderbilt. They quickly erased the deficit and put the Commodores Away with the 52-28 drubbing. This week they face a reeling Auburn Tigers team.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions started off hot for the second straight season under James Franklin. It was a 5-0 start in 2021 before it all came crashing down for PSU. After enjoying the bye week, Franklin and company can improve their resume if they can win in Ann Arbor.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire