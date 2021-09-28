Ohio State alternate uniform is breaking out in scarlet fever vs. Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going with a full-blown color rush approach to their uniform when Penn State strolls into Ohio Stadium later this season. The Buckeyes will be wearing scarlet from shoulder to toe against the Nittany Lions, and they are asking fans to bring their own scarlet to the game as well.

Ohio State has developed a trend of wearing all one color against Penn State in recent years. Ohio State has worn all black and all great for home games against Penn State. So this all scarlet approach falls in line with some of Ohio State’s uniform philosophy against Penn State.

Ohio State in red pants? Red socks and red cleats? Hey, whatever gets you excited, Buckeyes!

Ohio State has a classic uniform look that really doesn’t need to be messed with, but the alternate uniforms Ohio Stater rolls out tend to be received well by the players and, of course, recruits, which is the main idea behind alternate uniforms. Going all in one color, no matter what color that may be, against Penn State makes some sense too as Penn State’s road uniform is all white.

The only thing preventing Ohio State from going all the way with this idea is the helmet. Unless the Buckeyes have a surprise in store, it looks like Ohio State will stick to their standard gray helmet. Ohio State has altered the helmet in the past with a darker gray or a black helmet to complete the look in previous seasons.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) carries the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Carl Nassib (95) defends in 2015, with Ohio State wearing an all-black uniform. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) carries the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Kevin Givens (30) in 2017, with Ohio State wearing all gray. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State doesn’t visit Ohio State until Oct. 30. The Buckeyes have had some concerns about the performance on the field early on this season, but many suspect Ohio State will improve and be a top contender in the Big Ten. We’ll see where Ohio State is sitting at the end of October when Penn State makes its biggest road trip of the season.

The Nittany Lions still have their own hurdles to clear in the meantime with a need to improve its rushing attack and big games against Indiana and Iowa the next two weekends.

