Will it be Ohio State? Alabama? IU? Center Grove star Caden Curry sets decision date.

Center Grove standout Caden Curry has a decision date set.

Curry, the Mr. Football position award winner for defensive line and a four-star prospect at defensive end, will make his announcement at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday in the school cafeteria, athletic director Scott Knapp said.

Center Grove's Caden Curry (91) yells in excitement after stopping Carmel on a third down, Sept. 3, 2021,

Curry, rated as the No. 88 overall prospect nationally in the senior class on the 247Sports composite, took official visits to Indiana, Alabama and Ohio State this fall. Coaches from all three schools were in this week to visit with Curry, who finished his senior season with 65 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Class 6A undefeated state champions.

The early signing day for football is Wednesday through Friday. Most of the top recruits in the country will sign during the December signing period, which was instituted in 2017.

Curry helped Center Grove to a 28-0 record and back-to-back 6A state titles. He also scored five touchdowns as a senior. Curry previously cut his list down to Indiana, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon.

