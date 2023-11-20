Ohio State advances to No. 2 in AP Top 25; Begins preparation for Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll that was released Sunday.

The Buckeyes advanced past the Michigan Wolverines, who fell to No. 3.

Ohio State soundly defeated Minnesota, 37-3, with a solid second-half performance.

The Wolverines played their closest game of the season to date Saturday beating Maryland, 31-24, for its 1,000 victory in program history.

Michigan is still without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh.

As for the rest of the top five, Georgia remains No. 1 following a dominating win at Tennessee on Saturday.

Washington moved up one spot to No. 4 after their road win at Oregon State.

Florida State dropped one place to No. 5 after beating North Alabama but lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury.

Ohio State and Michigan begin preparation for “The Game” Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Both teams are 11-0. The winner clinches the Big Ten East and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 2.

The Wolverines have won the last two meetings between the schools They won, 42-27, in 2021 at Ann Arbor and knocked off the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus last season.

Kickoff is at noon on Saturday afternoon.