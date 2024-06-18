Ohio State adjusts 2025 football schedule

Jun. 17—COLUMBUS — Ohio State fans looking forward to seeing Connecticut play at Ohio Stadium next season are going to be disappointed.

The school announced Monday it has canceled the game against the Huskies scheduled for Oct. 18, 2025, via mutual agreement.

Ohio State fans looking for good halftime entertainment might be excited, however, as the Huskies have been replaced on the schedule by Grambling State.

The Buckeyes will play host to the Tigers on Sept. 6, 2025 instead.

That is one week after they open the season with a visit from Texas (Aug. 30) and one week before a visit from Ohio University (Sept. 13).

The Buckeyes will also play nine conference games, but those are not set to be announced until late fall.

Grambling is arguably the most successful program among Historically Black Colleges, having won a record 26 SWAC championships and produced more Pro Football Hall of Fame members than anyone else in the conference.

The Tigers claim 15 Black College Football National Championships, but they have fallen on hard times recently.

Grambling last won more than six games in 2017, a season in which the Tigers were 11-2 and also won their most recent SWAC championship.

They are 8-14 in two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, a long-time NFL coach who was an assistant for the Bengals for eight seasons and head coach of the Browns for three.

Ohio State is 4-0 against teams from what is currently known as the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, including three wins over Youngstown State and a defeat of Florida A&M in 2013.

The Grambling State Tiger Marching Band bills itself the "Best Band in the Land" and has played multiple Super Bowls and multiple Presidential inaugurations.