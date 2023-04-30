Ohio State adds to offensive line with Josh Simmons, a transfer from San Diego State

Ohio State added a new member to its unsettled offensive line on Sunday when Josh Simmons, a transfer from San Diego State, committed to the Buckeyes.

Simmons, who’s listed as 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman for the Aztecs at right tackle.

Sep 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Josh Simmons (77) looks on before the game against the Toledo Rockets at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

That spot might be the most up for grabs on Ohio State’s offensive line. Donovan Jackson and Matt Jones are set at guard. Carson Hinzman, Vic Cutler and Jakob James are competing at center. Josh Fryar is the front-runner at left tackle.

First off I would like to thank every school that reached out and gave me an opportunity to play at there respective program, with that being said I will be furthering my Academic and Football career at THE Ohio State University #GoBuckeyes🌰 pic.twitter.com/3XHLZiXUQr — Josh Simmons (@josh5immons) April 30, 2023

At right tackle, Tegra Tshabola and Zen Michalski battled during the spring. Neither came close to seizing the job.

Now Simmons enters the mix. He was a four-star recruit, 342nd nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings out of Helix High School in La Mesa, California.

Simmons played 799 snaps last year, second-most among San Diego State linemen. He was flagged for 17 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus, the most of any offensive tackle nationally.

According to PFF, Simmons allowed four sacks in 404 passing snaps. He graded better as a pass blocker (65.3) than run blocker (47.7).

Simmons announced on Feb. 7 that would enter the transfer portal. He took an official visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Simmons is the second transfer to commit to Ohio State in as many days. Notre Dame's Lorenzo Styles Jr., the son of the former Buckeye and brother of current OSU safety Sonny Styles, announced Saturday he'd play for Ohio State. Styles played wide receiver for Notre Dame but saw time as a cornerback this spring and will continue as a defensive player as a Buckeye.

