Ohio State adds multiple more crystal ball picks after successful recruiting weekend

It wasn’t just Texas running back James Peoples on Friday getting a crystal ball to pick Ohio State this weekend. There were multiple more over the very successful recruiting weekend (link to other story).

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day is looking to change the narrative after coming up short on the last few prospects that were considering Ohio State.

The momentum on the trail seems like it has turning in the Buckeyes favor, especially with multiple insiders who think some very high level prospects will ultimately choose Ohio State.

Find out below which prospects received 247Sports crystal balls to eventually end up wearing Scarlet and Gray on Saturday afternoons.

2024 Texas linebacker Peyton Pierce

Breakdown

A top target for the cycle at linebacker, Pierce is one of the best in the country. Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic thinks the defender will commit to the Buckeyes and then later Notre Dame insider Toy Loy did the same.

2024 Ohio safety Reggie Powers III

Junior Season Highlights

80 tackles/8 TFL

10 PBU

4 FF/ 2 sacks

1st team all GWOC

2nd team all SW districthttps://t.co/JeOoHJU3Qc pic.twitter.com/17gFEvKfJr — Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) November 22, 2022

Breakdown

Just offered over the weekend, Powers III has already been crystal balled to Ohio State by Kurelic again. That is currently the only prediction for the instate safety.

Story continues

2024 Ohio offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong

Looking forward to heading back to Columbus on March 25th!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bDvUPf0AKX — Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

Make it four-for-four with crystal ball selections to Ohio State, with the latest being their director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. It seems like it’s just a matter of time before Devontae to join the class.

*Armstrong has since committed to Ohio State

2024 Ohio offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong

We can’t wait to return to The Ohio State University tomorrow!! 👀🌰 @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/6CWM1dr7zK — Deontae Armstrong (@DeonArmstrong30) March 24, 2023

Breakdown

Wiltfong thinks that Deontae will do the same as his twin brother. Surprisingly, they both have the same amount of predictions as well.

*Armstrong has since committed to Ohio State

2024 Indiana wide receiver Mylan Graham

VIDEO: New Haven (Ind.) junior Mylan Graham (@MylanGraham) is one of the top receivers in the country for the class of 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ as he showed this past fall with 57 catches for 1,199 yards and 14 TDs! @nhbulldogs @NHBulldogFB pic.twitter.com/PwWATwNkP5 — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) March 10, 2023

Breakdown

Just one state over is a nationally recruited receiver who sees an opportunity to stay close to home and work with offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. This time it’s Allen Trieu, their national recruiting analyst, making the prediction. All three of the crystal balls are for Ohio State with Graham.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire