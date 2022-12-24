Ohio State adds MAC kicker from transfer portal

With the early signing period now officially in the books, our focus moves back to the moves that are being made by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the transfer portal. It appears that special teams are the name of the game for Ohio State as it adds another specialist, this time a kicker.

After adding a long snapper from Arizona State of the Pac-12, the Buckeyes reached out to Casey Magyar, a kicker from Kent State of the Mid-American Conference. Magyar will be joining the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on for 2023.

Magyar is an interesting prospect and a hometown kid out of nearby Dublin Coffman High School. He was a former two-star kicker in the class of 2021 and only saw action in two games for the Golden Flashes as a true freshman. Magyar attempted two extra points and only converted one, but perhaps a change of scenery will do him some good.

Magyar originally entered the transfer portal in July and sat out the 2022 football season.

