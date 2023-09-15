Ohio State adds former Virginia Tech DL commit Eric Mensah to 2024 recruiting class

Ohio State has added another defensive lineman to its 2024 recruiting class.

Defensive end Eric Mensah announced Friday that he would join Ohio State's 2024 class, flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech.

"I would first like to start off with a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey in football (and) in finding the perfect school for me to continue my athletic career," Mensah posted on social media Friday. "Secondly, after careful consideration I have decided to respectfully decommit from Virginia Tech. After much reflection and discussion with my family, mentors and coaches, I bleieve it is in my best interest. This decision was not taken lightly, and it was arrived at after a long period of consideration. I would lastly like to announce my commitment to play football at The Ohio State University."

Mensah was reportedly on campus for Ohio State's home opener against Youngstown State.

Mensah, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Stafford, Virginia, is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He is the No. 802 player and No. 53 edge rusher in the class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Mensah is one of three defensive line commits in the Buckeyes' 2024 class along with five-star Justin Scott and five-star Eddrick Houston.

