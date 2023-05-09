Ohio State adds former Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone from transfer portal

Looking for more depth on the defensive line, Ohio State football returned to an SEC program it already added a transfer from.

After adding Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun in January, the Buckeyes added former Rebels defensive tackle Tywone Malone, the program's seventh transfer portal addition ahead of the 2023 season.

Malone, a native of Oradell, New Jersey, was the No. 11 defensive lineman and No. 63 player in the 2021 class per 247Sports' composite rankings, holding offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Ohio State, among others.

In two seasons at Ole Miss, Malone had limited playing time, recording 13 tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections in 14 games.

Malone also appeared in seven games for the Ole Miss baseball team, hitting two home runs with four RBI in nine at bats.

Sep 11, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Tywone Malone (90) reacts after sacking Austin Peay Governors quarterback Draylen Ellis (9) during the forth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

As a senior at Bergen Catholic in 2019, Malone posted 54 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks per 247Sports.

Ohio State added former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter to its defense from the transfer portal in January before securing commitments from former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia, former University of Louisiana Monroe offensive tackle Victor Cutler, Igbinosun, San Diego State offensive tackle Josh Simmons and former Notre Dame wide receiver-turned-cornerback Lorenzo Styles via the portal.

Where does Tywone Malone fit into Ohio State's defensive line?

The top three spots in the middle of Ohio State's defensive line seem to be set.

Ty Hamilton, who took over the starting defensive tackle spot as Mike Hall Jr. navigated a shoulder injury, is set to start opposite Hall in 2023, while Tyleik Williams rotates in.

After Hamilton, Hall and Williams, Ohio State's level of experience decreases dramatically.

In four seasons at Ohio State, Jaden McKenzie has 121 total snaps, including 60 across five games in 2022 per Pro Football Focus, while Hero Kanu played 16 snaps in three games for the Buckeyes as a true freshman.

Story continues

The Buckeyes are also set to add Will Smith Jr. and Kayden McDonald from the 2023 class. Smith enrolled into the program in January.

Malone played 97 snaps for Ole Miss last season, making him the fourth-most experienced defensive tackle for a roster that lost Taron Vincent after the 2022 season.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football adds former Ole Miss defensive tackle Tywone Malone