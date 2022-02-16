Ohio State AD Gene Smith says Big Ten is likely sticking with nine conference games

It doesn't look like the Big Ten will be dropping a conference game from teams' schedules anytime soon.

The SEC is the only Power Five conference that plays eight conference games. Teams in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play nine conference games and three non-conference games, and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a January interview that his conference was ready to go to eight conference games if teams in the Pac-12 could schedule an annual series with the Big Ten.

That annual series doesn't seem likely to become a reality anytime soon. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday at a news conference that most teams in the Big Ten were fine with staying at nine conference games.

"When we first started the alliance, everything was a little about scheduling, and it kind of shifted a little bit," Smith said. "And we did have the eight vs. nine conversation more intensely at that time with the thought of 'OK, if we played eight there are some ACC/Pac-12 schools that many of us might play.' But we moved away from that pretty quickly because many of us felt nine was still right for us in our scheduling model and we felt that conference contests were from a TV partner point of view just as valuable."

Smith's comments also seem to counter what Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in late January. Barta said the Big Ten was considering dropping its divisions in football and cutting a conference game from teams' schedules based on potential College Football Playoff expansion. That playoff expansion is currently stalled at the moment, though Smith said Wednesday that he thinks the playoff will eventually grow from four teams.

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 announced alliance August

The alliance that Smith refers to in the quote above was announced in August after the SEC had said Oklahoma and Texas would be joining the league in the coming seasons. One of the big possibilities of the alliance was a scheduling arrangement among the schools for non-conference football games.

Any formal series appears to be out the window for the Big Ten, unless it wants its teams to play an ACC or Pac-12 opponent and play nine conference games. Such an arrangement, while not impossible, doesn't seem too feasible in this world of college football. Many Big Ten teams have their non-conference schedules booked through the 2025 season. Ohio State, which has series with Texas, Notre Dame, Washington, and Alabama booked in the coming seasons, is booked through 2027.

Big Ten TV rights up for renewal

Smith's mention of television value is also very important for the conference. The Big Ten recently entered an exclusive negotiating window with ESPN to re-up its television contract with the network after 2022. The Sports Business Journal reported Monday that the Big Ten is likely to not sign anything with ESPN right away to see what it can get for its media rights on the open market.

No matter if the Big Ten stays with ESPN or sells more rights to Fox or goes with another network altogether, it's set to get more money in its next television deal. And more money for the conference means more money for the schools. If the Big Ten believes that it will get a bigger television deal by promising its next TV partner that teams will play nine conference games, it's hard to see it sacrificing that additional cash for a non-conference game.