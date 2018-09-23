Ohio State AD Gene Smith addresses Ryan Day, Urban Meyer coach-in-waiting report

Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day watches warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Not long after Ohio State emerged with a 49-6 victory in Urban Meyer’s first game back on the sideline, an interesting report from The Athletic emerged.

The outlet reported that Ohio State is discussing a plan that would make Ryan Day, the offensive coordinator who served as OSU’s interim head coach while Meyer was suspended, the Buckeyes’ coach-in-waiting:

A person close to the program told The Athletic that senior university officials have begun discussions about a “coach-in-waiting” arrangement, meaning he would be Meyer’s eventual successor as Buckeyes coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are in progress. Day doesn’t have any head-coaching experience but did have a three-game trial run as Ohio State’s interim coach.

The report caught enough attention for Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith to issue a statement via Twitter on Sunday morning.

“We obviously are appreciative of Coach Day’s great work, and hope he continues to be one of our offensive coordinators for a long time, but we are more than confident Coach Meyer will be our head coach for quite some time. Thank you,” Smith wrote.

Day coached Ohio State to a 3-0 start

While Meyer served his suspension for mishandling the employment of former assistant Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence, Day coached the Buckeyes throughout preseason camp and to a 3-0 start to the regular season.

Before Saturday’s win over Tulane, Day led the way for victories over Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU. And before that, Day was a candidate for several outside jobs, including the head-coaching role at Mississippi State.

He also had an offer to be the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, but ultimately stayed with the Buckeyes after receiving a promotion (that included primary play-calling duties) and a raise.

Story Continues

Upon his return, Meyer had glowing praise for Day.

“I knew Coach Day was a difference maker when we hired him,” Meyer said.

Following Saturday’s victory, Meyer presented Day with the game ball.

“He was the first one to thank,” Meyer said. “It’s a healthy, strong program, and Ryan was exactly the guy we needed to lead it and get us through this, and he did a hell of a job.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Urban Meyer greeted with applause as he walks into Ohio Stadium

• Texas superintendent resigns after racist remark about Deshaun Watson

• Report: Jimmy Butler to skip T-wolves media day after trade request

• Steelers great Hines Ward ‘embarrassed’ by Antonio Brown’s outbursts





