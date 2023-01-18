Ohio State active on recruiting trail, offer Alabama quarterback commit and more
It looks like the Ohio State staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail once again after the dead period ended on Monday. Not only are the Buckeyes being active with offers, but coaches are visiting schools all across the country making in-roads with prospects and their current high schools coaches.
There was clearly one massive offer that went out today, as Ryan Day is looking to fill the quarterback spot in the 2024 recruiting class after Dylan Raiola decommitted. The Buckeyes are looking to flip an Alabama commit, while they offered an offensive star, another defensive lineman and others. Find out below the activity the Buckeyes had today on road recruiting.
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson at Kenwood Academy in Chicago
It was a honor to have legendary DL Coach Larry Johnson @R2X_Rushmen1 from The Ohio State University @OhioStateFB in the Building Today. Big News coming soon 😎. #HorsePower #BrickByBrick #WeProduce #OhioState pic.twitter.com/NF0ne5xbcX
— Coach Turner (@SinqueTurner) January 17, 2023
An offer out to 2024 Kenwood defensive end Marquise Lightfoot
I am honored to receive and offer from THE Ohio State University !!! @R2X_Rushmen1 @SinqueTurner @LemmingReport @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @EDGYTIM@SWiltfong247 @Levi_bradley312 #ohiostate#buckeyes pic.twitter.com/DGBnyu31JP
— Marquise Lightfoot🔩🔩 (@MarquiseL01) January 17, 2023
Ohio State makes Georgia offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun’s top 10
BREAKING: Four-Star OT Daniel Calhoun is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’7 350 OT from Roswell, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/UscaM08Rgx pic.twitter.com/8SDk79oda3
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2023
Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey recruiting in Georgia
When the other half of the ‘Natty Game’ comes to your school, you know you got some dudes. Thanks to @OhioStateFB for coming by @CassFootball . @CoachKee gets it, did his homework before coming. @ryandaytime @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @CorkyKell @NwGaFootball pic.twitter.com/efwj3CQFv8
— Coach Gates (@georgiadawg77) January 17, 2023
2024 Texas running back Taylor Tatum offered
Blessed to receive an offer @OhioStateFB The Ohio State University @CoachTonyAlford @ryandaytime @coachjohnking @longviewgameday @gabrieldbrooks @justinwells2424 @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsNick @DemetricDWarren @Perroni247 @samspiegs @CSing57 @dctf #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/zIUxgkD8AD
— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) January 17, 2023
Akron transfer Owen Murphy offered a preferred walk-on spot
Thankful to be offered a walk-on position at The Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/mmSYWeGh8e
— Owen Murphy (@owen__murphy) January 17, 2023
2024 California quarterback Julian Sayin and Alabama commit
Grateful to receive an offer from Ohio State University. pic.twitter.com/Mup4y4TsUm
— Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) January 18, 2023