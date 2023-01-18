Ohio State active on recruiting trail, offer Alabama quarterback commit and more

It looks like the Ohio State staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail once again after the dead period ended on Monday. Not only are the Buckeyes being active with offers, but coaches are visiting schools all across the country making in-roads with prospects and their current high schools coaches.

There was clearly one massive offer that went out today, as Ryan Day is looking to fill the quarterback spot in the 2024 recruiting class after Dylan Raiola decommitted. The Buckeyes are looking to flip an Alabama commit, while they offered an offensive star, another defensive lineman and others. Find out below the activity the Buckeyes had today on road recruiting.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson at Kenwood Academy in Chicago

It was a honor to have legendary DL Coach Larry Johnson @R2X_Rushmen1 from The Ohio State University @OhioStateFB in the Building Today. Big News coming soon 😎. #HorsePower #BrickByBrick #WeProduce #OhioState pic.twitter.com/NF0ne5xbcX — Coach Turner (@SinqueTurner) January 17, 2023

An offer out to 2024 Kenwood defensive end Marquise Lightfoot

Ohio State makes Georgia offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun’s top 10

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Daniel Calhoun is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’7 350 OT from Roswell, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/UscaM08Rgx pic.twitter.com/8SDk79oda3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2023

Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey recruiting in Georgia

2024 Texas running back Taylor Tatum offered

Akron transfer Owen Murphy offered a preferred walk-on spot

Thankful to be offered a walk-on position at The Ohio State University! pic.twitter.com/mmSYWeGh8e — Owen Murphy (@owen__murphy) January 17, 2023

2024 California quarterback Julian Sayin and Alabama commit

Grateful to receive an offer from Ohio State University. pic.twitter.com/Mup4y4TsUm — Julian Sayin (@juliansayin2) January 18, 2023

