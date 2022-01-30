Ohio State absorbs run by Purdue, heads to locker room down at the half

Ohio State started out well against Purdue in the first half, but the Boilermakers heated up midway through the first 20 minutes to extend the lead and head into the locker room up 39-30 at halftime.

Things were pretty even across the board aside from the Buckeyes’ inability to shoot the 3-point shot again. It’s now starting to become a trend after starting out the year hot from beyond the arc, Ohio State has made just 2-of-13 shots from deep and Purdue has taken advantage by doing most of its work inside the paint and shooting a higher percentage.

Guard Malaki Branham leads OSU with nine points in the first half and is one of just two players to make a 3-pointer. He has shot 4-of-6 from the field. E.J. Liddell has been held to just six points, struggling to find the range on just 2-of-6 shooting. He does have two assists, two blocks, and two rebounds.

Purdue has been led by guards Jaden Ivey (10 points) and Sasha Stefanovic (11 points).

Getting a win on the road in the Big Ten is tough enough, doing against a very good Purdue team that has one of the best inside/outside games in the country is even tougher. Ohio State will need to play some of its best ball of the season to find a way to reel this one back in and steal one.

